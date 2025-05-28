Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 22,063 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 7,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,939.30. The trade was a 33.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $738.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

About PDF Solutions

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.