Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 37,081 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Premier Financial worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Premier Financial by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 586,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 439,351 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,916,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 438,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,042,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.