Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,706 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,898,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after buying an additional 193,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after buying an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after buying an additional 73,875 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.9%

HWC stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.