Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Boston Beer by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $235.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $215.10 and a one year high of $339.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.