Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 1,109.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,572 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DME Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,245,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after buying an additional 902,704 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 1,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 469,528 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,053,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after purchasing an additional 468,281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

DHT Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DHT opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of -0.06.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. DHT’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

