Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.09. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

