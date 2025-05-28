Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 114,927 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 559.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,927 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.36% of OneSpan worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $618.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.21.

OneSpan Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. OneSpan’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

