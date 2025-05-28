Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 16,700 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,712 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,662,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,838,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,597,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Up 2.3%

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,004.25. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

