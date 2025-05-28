Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 35,235 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,903,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 189,015 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 601,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 132,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 130,831 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 127,399 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.23). Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.10%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

