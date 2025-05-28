Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 20,428 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chesapeake Utilities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $5,110,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

CPK stock opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.03. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $136.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Chesapeake Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

