Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 216,551 Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 216,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1,647.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 632,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 334,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,413,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,393 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 256,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $402.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

