Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 844.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BECN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $124.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $3,657,538.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,386.15. This represents a 25.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $2,051,307.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. This represents a 97.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,806 shares of company stock worth $6,745,448. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN opened at $124.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

