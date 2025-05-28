Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 349.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,219 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.23% of NV5 Global worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,280 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,925,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NV5 Global by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,456,000 after buying an additional 1,639,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1,572.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after buying an additional 1,420,417 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVEE. Lake Street Capital lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

