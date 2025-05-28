Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,975 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Atkore by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Atkore by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $157.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42.

Atkore Increases Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

