Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 1,494.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,299 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $947.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.55. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at $158,536.56. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

