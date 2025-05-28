Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 316.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,753 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,881 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $290.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.33. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $241.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

