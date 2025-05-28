Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,740,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,378,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,054,000 after buying an additional 1,336,564 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,904,000 after buying an additional 821,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Solventum by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 347,669 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

NYSE:SOLV opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

