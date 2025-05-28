Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 215.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hilltop worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hilltop by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hilltop by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTH. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

HTH stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

