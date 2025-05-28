Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of JFrog worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in JFrog by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,354,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,798,021.12. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,528,849.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,982,254 shares in the company, valued at $182,101,383.70. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,041 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

