Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 189,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Rigetti Computing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

