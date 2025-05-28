Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,069 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $93,810,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after buying an additional 279,361 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $13,332,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,235,000 after buying an additional 197,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

