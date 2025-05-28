Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,349 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 39,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,798.42. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,369.85. The trade was a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,709 shares of company stock worth $6,224,840 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average of $154.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

