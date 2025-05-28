Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 23,053 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.23% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 214.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 36,147 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 54,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Chad R. Abraham acquired 20,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,467.88. The trade was a 23.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

