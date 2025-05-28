Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

ProShares Short S&P 500 stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

