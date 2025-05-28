Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Fox Factory worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

