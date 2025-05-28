Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,589 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orion by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 110,911 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Orion by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,588,000 after buying an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orion by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 69,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Orion by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $615.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $25.24.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.06 million. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,705.14. The trade was a 4.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OEC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

