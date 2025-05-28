Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 46,062 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,062 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

