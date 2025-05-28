Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 127,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bitdeer Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTDR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,689,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $26.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTDR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

