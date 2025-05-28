Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 127,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bitdeer Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTDR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,689,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $26.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- About the Markup Calculator
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.