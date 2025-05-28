Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Howard Hughes worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of HHH stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.83. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.