St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 951.33 ($12.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,117.50 ($15.10). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,109 ($14.99), with a volume of 590,326 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 968.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 951.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

St. James's Place last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 73 ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. St. James's Place had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that St. James's Place plc will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a GBX 28.40 ($0.38) dividend. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,173.40%.

In other news, insider Rooney Anand bought 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.95) per share, with a total value of £108,452.88 ($146,557.95). 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

