State of Wyoming Acquires 4,345 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in MannKind were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 578,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 204,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

MannKind stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $150,597.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,958.36. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 80,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $375,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,006,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,005.59. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,746 shares of company stock worth $589,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

