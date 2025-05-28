State of Wyoming Acquires Shares of 4,228 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 771.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CareDx by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in CareDx by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in CareDx by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CDNA opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CareDx

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CareDx news, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $235,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,445.85. This trade represents a 31.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $228,831.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,481.89. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,382 shares of company stock worth $934,509 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CareDx

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.