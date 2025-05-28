State of Wyoming Boosts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2,601.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 806,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 147,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,524,071.65. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,245. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

