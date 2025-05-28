State of Wyoming Boosts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Wyoming raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

