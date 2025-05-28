State of Wyoming Boosts Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $15,796,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,243,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 357,023 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

SGRY stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $76,028.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,498.72. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $161,726.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,849.36. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

