State of Wyoming Buys 145 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,901,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,259,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,043,000 after acquiring an additional 566,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,045,000 after acquiring an additional 388,411 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:BRO opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.85.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

