State of Wyoming Buys 60 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 88,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 634,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.10.

TTWO stock opened at $226.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $240.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average is $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

