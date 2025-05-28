State of Wyoming Buys Shares of 15,400 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -487.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Coty Inc.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

