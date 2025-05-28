State of Wyoming Cuts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $171,798,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,269 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,904,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,350,000 after acquiring an additional 753,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

