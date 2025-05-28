State of Wyoming Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,527,000 after acquiring an additional 637,643 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,538,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,498,000 after acquiring an additional 322,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

