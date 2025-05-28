State of Wyoming Has $108,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,500.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,266.72 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,912.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,971.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total value of $1,284,841.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $91,453,786.92. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,299.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.