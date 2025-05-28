State of Wyoming Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.32). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.72%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

