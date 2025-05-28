State of Wyoming Has $109,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 613.1% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 33,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.78.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $217.87 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

