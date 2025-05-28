State of Wyoming Has $84,000 Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 250.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodlander Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,295,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 80,911 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,983 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,882,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 587,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,891,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 2.8%

SHLS stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

