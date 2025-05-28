State of Wyoming Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

