State of Wyoming Has $97,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Medpace were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 1.3%

Medpace stock opened at $298.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

