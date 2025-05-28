State of Wyoming Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 791,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,269,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Myers Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Myers Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.