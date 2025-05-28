State of Wyoming Increases Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CWT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

