State of Wyoming Invests $101,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.05 million. Research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

