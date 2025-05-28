State of Wyoming Invests $105,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $180.12. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

